DEEX Price Reaches $0.0034 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $191,041.62 and approximately $731.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 136.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007742 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

