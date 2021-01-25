DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of DCP opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DCP Midstream by 71.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

