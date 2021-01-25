DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

DVA opened at $119.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in DaVita by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

