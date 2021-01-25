Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $383,057.55 and approximately $16,395.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063044 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003813 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003219 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,713 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

