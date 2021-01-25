Datacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $13,342.46 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026485 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

