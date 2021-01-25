DATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $103,896.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

