Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 3rd Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for 2.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

