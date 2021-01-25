DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $82,470.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,204,214,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

