DAOBet (BET) One Day Volume Hits $30,496.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $30,496.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.69 or 0.01328890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00512498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002239 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

