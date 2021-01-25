Dai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $352.82 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $352.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,538,578,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,538,578,090 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

