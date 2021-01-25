DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.56 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $2,132.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

