DA Davidson Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on USB. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,695,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

