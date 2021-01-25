CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CyberOptics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 69,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

