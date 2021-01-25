CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CYBE opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberOptics Company Profile
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.
