CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $9.07 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00420652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,861.35 or 0.99935474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

