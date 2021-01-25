CyberAgent (CYAGF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

