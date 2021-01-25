CyberAgent (CYAGF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

