Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 993 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

