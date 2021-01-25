Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.56 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.