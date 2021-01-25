Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $172.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.22.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.