Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

