Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 5,003 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 298,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.