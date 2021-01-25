CustomContractNetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 91.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 92.7% against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $22,878.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00436817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

