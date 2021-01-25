CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.