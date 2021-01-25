CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. CSL has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.59.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

