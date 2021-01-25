CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report $231.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.40 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $254.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $912.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $915.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $938.25 million, with estimates ranging from $936.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

