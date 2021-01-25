Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $54.02 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,866,666,665 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.