Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,634,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

