Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

LMT stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,268. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

