Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 60,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JUST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,029. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

