Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,238. The firm has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

