Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Shares of BYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. 22,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,402. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

