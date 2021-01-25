Crown Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $2,620.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.69 or 0.01380882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00540445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002482 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006255 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,419,480 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

