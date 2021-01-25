CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $22,283,025.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.03 on Monday, reaching $217.49. 4,825,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,989. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.09 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.