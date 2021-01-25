Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

