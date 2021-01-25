Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IART shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.30 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.