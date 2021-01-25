Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCPC stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

