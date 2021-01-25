Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Graham by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Graham by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Graham by 958.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:GHC opened at $559.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $616.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

