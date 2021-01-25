Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

