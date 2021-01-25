Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,730 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

