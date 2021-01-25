Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

