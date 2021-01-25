Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.96 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

