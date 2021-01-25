Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPX. US Capital Advisors lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

