Critical Contrast: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Washington Federal and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Given The Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.06 $173.44 million $2.00 14.29 The Bancorp $283.70 million 3.52 $51.56 million $1.06 16.36

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% The Bancorp 20.54% 12.91% 1.14%

Summary

The Bancorp beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

