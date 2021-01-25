Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 90,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$98.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.68.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.