Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pareto Securities raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Main First Bank raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,036. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

