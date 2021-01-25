Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

