Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.