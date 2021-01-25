Cowen Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $246.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.
Kansas City Southern stock opened at $217.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
