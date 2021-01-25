Cowen Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $246.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $217.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

