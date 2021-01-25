Cowen Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $79.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

