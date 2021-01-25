Cowen Boosts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $32.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.76.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

