Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

ETR:1COV traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €55.76 ($65.60). The stock had a trading volume of 913,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.76. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €57.20 ($67.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.81.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

